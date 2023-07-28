Chub Hub provides a central place for the fat community to find and create size inclusive events, cultivate social connection and provide support for more empowered lives. Started in 2019, the organization’s first event was the Big Splash! pool party and continues today. While that event has sold out for this year, there are two other events taking place during the 2023 Fat Joy Summer Celebration that celebrate all things plus-size.
Join them for a night of belly laughs, Friday, August 11, 7 pm for Sizeable Shenanigans Comedy. The new comedy variety show features and celebrates fat performers from Portland and beyond. Prizes of all sizes and an abundance of shenanigans are guaranteed at Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE MLK Jr. Blvd. There will be a full bar, tasty snacks and fat-positive inclusive/accessible seating for a 21+ crowd. Tickets are $25.
Sunday, August 13, 11 am-4 pm, the first Body Positive Block party takes place on the Central Eastside at 1615 SE 3rd Ave. The free, all ages event will be a day of non-stop fun, discovery and a whole lot of love. Explore a world of fashion, self-care and home goods created by skilled plus-size artisans and local businesses. Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of creativity as artists and makers showcase their extraordinary talents. Delight your taste buds with an array of tasty treats. Chill to the beats curated by the DJ providing a soundtrack for a perfect afternoon. The organizers are creating a space where joy knows no bounds, where self-acceptance blooms and there is support for the plus-size community. Masks are encouraged.
More information and tickets for Sizeable Shenanigans are available at chubhubpdx.com.
Fat Joy Summer Celebration
