Hip Chicks Do Wine has multiple events taking place in August. Saturday, August 5 is a double-header with Sangria Saturday 12-6 pm, as well as their weekly Summer Saturday Sipping Special. At Sangria Saturday, taste through a flight of three seasonal sangrias and three wines for $20 or a flight of three sangrias and five wines for $24. Additional wine, sangria and small plates will be available for purchase. Typical reservations are set for 60-90 minutes; for longer reservations, email events@hipchicksdowine.com for availability.
The Summer Saturday Sipping Special runs Saturdays through the end of August, 3-5 pm. Get a glass of Frose and a mini cheese plate for only $25; additional specials by the glass will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are appreciated.
Next up is Girls Just Wanna Make Wine! Saturday, August 12, 3-6 pm. As one of the most diverse lineups of wine in the Portland Winemaking Scene, attendees will take four wines each from RAM Cellars, Gonzales Winemaking Company and Hip Chicks Do Wine. The 12 wines are made by very creative and diverse women winemakers with grapes sourced from both Oregon and Washington. Food will be available for purchase.
Create your own charcuterie board in their Sunday, August 13 Charcuterie Board Workshop. Attendees will transform a live edge board into a charcuterie that is ready to use at the end of the 2-4 pm class. Tickets ($90) include board, tools and oil to finish the board. Each board is Oregon walnut that is sustainably sourced. No experience necessary; however, advance ticket purchases (by August 10) are required. After that time, email events@hipchicksdowine.com to inquire about walk-in availability.
Tickets for events are available at hipchicksdowine.com/new-events. Hip Chicks Do Wine is located at 4510 SE 23rd Ave.
Sangria, Wine and Charcuterie at Hip Chicks Do Wine
