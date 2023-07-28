Celebrate Latin heritage at the Portland Mercado, 7238 SE Foster Rd., Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, 12-6 pm for a free immersive experience into Latin American culture and cuisine. In addition to enjoying food, take in art, dance and music. With vendors representing cultures from across Central and South America, and a great lineup of local Latinx artists, Taste of Latin America is the perfect opportunity to support BIPOC small businesses, entrepreneurs and artists.
Taste of Latin America is supported by Hacienda CDC, a Latino Community Development Corporation that strengthens families by providing affordable housing, homeownership support, economic advancement and educational opportunities. Hacienda CDC’s Portland Mercado is a Portland staple known for Latin flavors and its colorful atmosphere. The Mercado brings together diverse cultures through food, art, and entertainment and gives local entrepreneurs a place to see their dreams become reality. Based on an incubator model and economic development initiative, the Portland Mercado has been a hub for local businesses and Latin-American culture since 2015; its renowned Taste of Latin America event started in 2019.
All ages and all backgrounds are welcome to join in the celebration. Visit haciendacdc.org/portlandmercado or facebook.com/PortlandMercado for more information and event updates.
Taste of Latin America
