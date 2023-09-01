Anne Weiss Offers Music Classes

Anne Weiss is known for her enormous bluesy voice, great guitar chops and striking stage performance. As a teacher, she offers everything from private lessons in guitar and voice to community college courses, blues workshops and community choirs.
Starting in September she has three class series in SE Portland near East Mt. Tabor/Montavilla. Everyone Welcome Community Choir runs Tuesdays, 11 am-12:30 pm, September 5-October 3. It’s a non-audition singing class and choir rolled into one where the number one reason for returning is fun. Instead of choral music, the choir uses songs from around the world including African, folk, gospel, Balkan, rounds, Hebrew and reggae. It focuses on pitch, breath, harmony and rhythm. Any skill level and all ages are welcome. $120 for all five weeks or $30/drop in.
For new guitarists there is Beginner Blues Guitar Wednesdays 10-10:50 am September 6-October 4. All that’s required is that students know how to play C, D, E, G, A and B7. Come tuned and ready to work on a number of different styles, patterns, rhythms and songs. For those who know the basics, Intermediate Blues Guitar is Wednesdays, September 6-October 4, 11-11:50 am. The class will cover piedmont, Chicago and delta blues styles, licks and tricks and new material to help students progress.
Each guitar class is $120 for the full five weeks or $25/drop in or take both for just $200. Additional information and registration at anneweiss.com/classes.
