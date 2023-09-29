Cabaret, Halloween Party and More at Alberta Rose

Get spooky this month at Alberta Rose Theatre with a creepy burlesque show at the beginning of the month, a Halloween party at the end of the month and plenty of other shows in between. Running Friday, October 6-Sunday, October 8 FOOLISH MORTALS: A Haunted Mansion Burlesque Cabaret is the creepiest of burlesque cabarets. When hinges creak in a doorless theater and strange and frightening sounds echo from the stage, that is the time when ghosts are present, practicing their bump and grind with ghoulish delight, in search of foolish mortals to join their 99 happy haunts at a cabaret like no other. Experience thwarted brides seeking revenge, couples dancing for all eternity, heads foretelling the future and grim-grinning ghosts flying overhead in search of one last mortal to join their cabaret troupe. Hurry to get your tickets ($25 GA advance, $35 GA at the door and $40 VIP advance with preferred seating), they’re dying to tease you.
On Halloween MarchFourth brings their joy-inducing force of entertainment with a larger-than-life group of 15 musicians, dancers and acrobats to the stage for an 8 pm show (doors at 7 pm). Celebrating their 20th anniversary, their colorful explosion of brassy funk, rock and jazz is all about the groove. With exceptional musical quality and a visual kaleidoscope of performers, MarchFourth is a spectacle of high-energy compositions, colorful costumes and irresistible charisma. The partially seated show, so you can dance, is open to minors when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets $28 in advance, $32 at the door.
In the middle of the month Carsie Blanton performs with special guest Americana songwriter and performer Brittany Ann Trangaugh opening. Blanton writes anthems for a world worth saving. Inspired by artists, including Nina Simone and Randy Newman, her songs encompass a wide range of genres, from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana. Whether alone with her electric guitar or fronting her four-piece “handsome band,” Blanton delivers every song with an equal dose of moxie and mischief, bringing her audience together in a joyful celebration of everything worth fighting for. Doors for the 8 pm show open at 7 pm with tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Visit albertarosetheatre.com to purchase tickets and for a full line up of October shows.
Cabaret, Halloween Party and More at Alberta Rose
