Imago’s October Production

“My Bedroom is an Installation” is Imago Theatre’s October production, running Friday, October 6-Sunday, October 22. For Imago’s artistic co-director Jerry Mouawad and his collaborator-playwright, Drew Pisarra, life isn’t a dream. It’s a farcical bout of insomnia, a fantasy deep into the loopiest subconscious.
A nameless woman, played by Anne Sorce, struggles to get a grip on reality in a psychologically-booby trapped room cohabitated by a talkative puppet, a mysteriously silent roommate and a dancing coat. A Pirandellian fantasia with a cameo by King Lear, “My Bedroom is an Installation” is a companion piece to Imago’s 2022 dance-theatre hit “Voiceover.” Only this time around, the enemy isn’t without, it’s within.
Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets ($23) available at onthestage.tickets/imago-theatre. The show is recommended for those 16 years and older. Imago Theatre is located at 17 SE 8th Ave.
