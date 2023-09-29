Milagro Muertos Celebration

The Milagro Theatre’s 3rd Annual Central Eastside Muertos celebration takes place Sunday, October 1-Saturday, November 5 at the theater (525 SE Stark St.) and at various locations around the Central Eastside. In addition to Milagro’s play Las Adelitas, the celebration includes altars in neighboring businesses, workshops and lecture presentations at Milagro and five events at Cargo. Earlier this year, Milagro awarded 16 artists with small project grants, two of which are being highlighted as part of this festival.
Wednesday, October 18, 7 pm Milagro’s Tertulia series features Mika Martinez’s presentation of The History and Evolution of La Catrina. Their project shares five different Catrin(a) looks that have been photographed in various settings around Portland. All of the collaborators involved, from the models to the creators, identify as Mexican or Mexican American. They each provide a unique viewpoint, experience and connection to the project. The film incorporates the origin of La Catrina and the creators who made her famous and her evolution as one of the most recognizable symbols in Mexican culture. It expands the way Mexicans are seen by centering Black, Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ voices through recorded interviews, while also providing insight into their personal connection to La Catrina and Dia de los Muertos. There will also be a printed booklet and a short film about the history and evolution of La Catrina.
Saturday, November 4 Milagro offers a unique spin-off of the traditional loteria game, inspired by Oregon state landmarks through a Dia de los Muertos lens. The Dia de los Muertos Oregonian game is being designed and created by father-daughter team Hampton Rodriguez and Sophia Carpenter-Rodriguez. Enjoy a fun afternoon with the game and prizes, which include gift certificates to Milagro shows and area businesses. Guests will have the opportunity to pre-order the game after the event.
Cargo’s events include their signature altar reveal and dedication accompanied with food vendors, “meet the artist” events, tostada pop-ups, a rice paper carving workshop and a sugar skull decorating event. Cargo is located at 81 SE Yamhill St.
This year’s slate of businesses that are hosting altars in their spaces include Milagro, Cargo, Miller Paint, Columbia Credit Union and Classique Floors. Each business will have an altar designed and created by artists from the IDEAL PDX Latino Arts Collective under the direction of Jessica Lagunas, director.
A full schedule of events, most of which are free, can be found at milagro.org.
Milagro Muertos Celebration
