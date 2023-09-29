Neighborhood Notes – October 2023

HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
The agenda for our September meeting was so chock full, we couldn’t get to all the business. Next month we hope for updates on US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici’s meeting with United Pacific RR on traffic conflicts and progress on the Avalon sanctuary near New Seasons, for starters.
The HAND Board is hard at work to figure out what the neighborhood association’s role in the new city government will be. Dominating most of the meeting was brainstorming on how neighborhood associations (of which there are 95) will be incorporated into the many and complicated citywide changes bearing down on us by charter revisions. Terry Harris, who served on the Government Transition Advisory Committee, reported on what he has learned and how he views possible outcomes. We were advised to stay tuned and plugged in; changes are happening fast.
We heard from Michael Mitton of the Metro Climate Action Team who presented information on the dangers of “natural” gas to residents, the community and the city, indoors and outdoors. The state has mandated 100 percent clean energy by 2040, and we are now looking at 50 percent of our energy from renewables. The group will soon include all of Oregon. He mentioned Solar for Everyone and the community solar option.
Regarding the new, large Clinton Triangle Sanctuary, a citizens group mandated by a Good Neighbor Agreement is coalescing to monitor and be available for residents and businesses if they encounter problems stemming from the sanctuary. Included will be folks from HAND, Brooklyn Action Corps and the Southeast Industrial District.
We met in person this month in the conference room at St. Philip Neri. Our meetings are the third Tuesdays of most months, 7 pm. We hope to continue to meet on the church campus. For more details, check our website, where meeting minutes will be posted.
Montavilla Neighborhood Association
By Louise Hoff
Montavilla Neighborhood Association (MNA) elections take place virtually Monday, October 9, 6:30 pm; montavilla.org provides a link. You do not need to be present if you email jacob@montavilla.org for voting instructions before the elections. You need to have attended at least one meeting the past year to vote.
Do you have a passion for your community or an interest in what happens in Montavilla? We are volunteer-run and have volunteer-driven groups that need public participation to function well. Our membership drives the work our group focuses on. If there is something in particular you want to work on, talk to us! There are several openings on the Board (chair, vice chair, secretary) and there is always room for a specific committee that addresses something you find important.
The MNA is a community group representing the renters, workers and property owners in East Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood. We are a volunteer-led 501(c)3 nonprofit recognized by the city’s Office of Community & Civic Life. Our group works to educate neighbors about issues facing the community and often weighs in on city policy on behalf of our members. We meet monthly and work on community-strengthening initiatives.
Our association has currently been focusing on safer crosswalks along NE Glisan St. and we plan to celebrate artist Hector Hernandez’s beautiful mosaic mural on the corner of NE Glisan St. and 82nd Ave. Lt. Hill from East Precinct generously gave us his time to talk about policing issues in our area. Artist Dan Boer has made 55 signs for the trees in Clark Arboretum and our Parks committee will be placing them on the trees in the next weeks.
Please email us, join the mailing list or attend a Board meeting on the second Monday of the month, 6:30 pm. We hold the meetings online via Zoom to make attendance easy and accessible. Audio recordings from previous meetings are available on our website. The MNA also hosts social and informative gatherings throughout the neighborhood. Check the calendar for details.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) held its monthly meeting September 11. Meetings are the second Monday of the month, 7-9 pm, except January, held in-person at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. People can also participate via Zoom; the link to pre-register for Zoom is on the agenda, which is posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA Announce listserv. To be added to the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com.
Rob Nosse, Oregon House Representative District 42, spoke about key spending bills that passed in the session that just ended and big topics for next session: Measure 110 and ballot measure 113 regarding legislators being absent for more than 10 days. There was much discussion on Measure 110 and his upcoming trip to Portugal to research their drug decriminalization program.
The RNA voted to donate $500 to the Hawthorne Blvd. Business Association for tables and chairs to use at events after a request by HBBA Chair William Levesque. It also voted to donate $100 to Sustainable SE Community Coalition for International Peace Day September 21.
The next RNA meeting is Monday, October 9. Everyone is welcome. Come and check out a meeting and learn about ways to get more involved in your community.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
Our meeting on September 21 brought together neighbors with representatives from the Portland Police Bureau and Safe Blocks to discuss crime and safety. We learned about how the police are responding to crime, what Safe Streets is doing to promote safer neighborhoods and what we can do to help keep each other safe. The more people who get involved, the more we can help make South Tabor a place where everyone feels heard and welcome. So consider attending our next meeting on Thursday, October 19, 7 pm where we’ll follow up and make plans.
For up-to-date information about the event (including location), visit the STNA website at southtabor.org. You can also sign up for our mailing list and learn about other activities.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
September was a busy month. We had a great time at the Belmont Street Fair seeing old friends and welcoming new ones to the neighborhood. A big shout out to everyone who volunteered to set up and staff the Sunnyside table!
We welcomed State Rep. Rob Nosse to our General Meeting. He spoke about transportation safety and funding, improving the operation and administration of the organizations tasked with providing detox and rehabilitation services under Measure 110, as well as other public safety and livability issues.
We also discussed traffic safety and what SNA’s advocacy should be with PBOT. The conversation focused on César Chavez Blvd. People came with some great thoughts; please keep your ideas coming. Members of the Land Use & Transportation Committee are reaching out to PBOT leadership to ensure they have our community’s input.
We are looking for help designing a new SNA logo and creating signage for events such as street fairs and movie nights. If you are interested in helping, please reach out to us at board@sunnysideportland.org.
SE Uplift has opened up its grant applications for the year. They have two opportunities–Community Small Grants and IDEA Communication Grants. Applications are due October 31. See seuplift.org/grants for details.
Our next General Meeting is Thursday, November 9. We hope to have a representative from one of our local police precincts discuss public safety. We are also reaching out to Multnomah County to learn more about the upcoming renovation to the Belmont Library branch.
The newsletter delivery team is looking for volunteers. Newsletters will be delivered to your door and most routes cover one or two blocks, taking about 20 minutes. If you’re interested, contact Diana Deumling at dianadeumling@gmail.com.