Fuse Theatre Ensemble is proud to present the world premiere of playwright Mikki Gillette’s They Them Their through Sunday, October 15 at Grinds and Vines, 3520 SE Yamhill St. Shows Thursday-Saturday are at 7:30 pm and 3 pm Sundays.
Set in a queer youth center, They Them Their follows Faeris (Jonathan Billington), a rebellious nonbinary teen. Artistic, sensitive and volatile, they butt heads with the center’s coordinator, Jess (Dante Tirado), pursue a romance with fellow teen Jordan (Audrey Booth) and struggle with the admiration and expectations placed on them by the younger Raven (Rayburn Gotter). In this moment, when 21 states have banned life-saving, gender-affirming care for trans minors, Gillette’s play opens a window into the real experiences of these teens, while not shying away from the pains such prejudice creates.
Visit fusetheatreensemble.com for more information and to reserve seats. Tickets are no-cost/pay-what-you-will, but reserving seats in advance will secure them. Payments are accepted before, during or after the event in cash or through their Venmo or Paypal accounts.
New Mikki Gillette Play
