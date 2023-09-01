Bridges to Change, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the community access critical mental health, addiction treatment and housing services, hosts their third annual PDX Recovery Film Festival Sunday, October 1 at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. The annual event showcases winning short films that promote awareness of addiction, mental health issues and homelessness in a creative and impactful way.
The event to supports Bridges to Change’s mission to provide housing to those who need it most, support recovery through the lens of lived experience, promote well being through behavioral health services and advocate for those the systems have ignored. Hosted on the heels of September’s Recovery Month, the festival provides attendees with an afternoon of entertainment that also increases visibility of the experience of homelessness, recovery and mental health that may otherwise be minimized in popular media.
A red carpet pre-event takes place at 1 pm. Doors for the festival open at 2 pm with films starting at 3 pm. Due to the nature of the content, the festival is recommended for ages 18 and older. Tickets for the event and pre-event at pdxrecoveryfilmfestival.com.
