The Portland FolkMusic Society presents Nina Gerber and Chris Webster, two extremely skilled and artful musical talents, in a Saturday, October 14 performance at Reedwood Friends Church. Webster’s voice is uniquely compelling while Gerber’s guitar stylings are beautiful and powerful, falling into leads which have rare reverence for the true feeling of a song. With originals, tasteful covers, soulful ballads, jazzy tunes and sweet folk, together they’re magic.
Doors open at 7 pm with the concert at 7:30 pm at 2901 SE Steele St. Tickets ($12-$24 plus service fees) available at portlandfolkmusic.org/Concerts.
FallSong is the Portland FolkMusic Society’s annual online, world-wide participant-led music event that takes place this year Friday, October 20-Sunday, October 22. It brings together people from other states and other countries, other folk groups and other musical traditions. It’s a platform where people can lead events that entertain, educate and bring out the best music from other participants. Enjoy the best of traditional folk music from many different traditions because they come from the participants’ traditions.
The free event will take place on Zoom, with workshops, mini-concerts, lots of song circles and a convenient link to big group sings in the evenings. Visit portlandfolkmusic.org for the schedule of events, to register or to volunteer to lead events or provide technical support.
Portland FolkMusic Concert and Annual FallSong
