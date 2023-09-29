Visit artists at work during the 25th annual Portland Open Studios Tour Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 and October 21-22. Explore the artists are in your neighborhood (and beyond) during Portland’s oldest and largest art studio tour. 112 artists will be in their studios throughout greater Portland, marked with distinctive yellow and black signs.
This year the tour has been split into seven distinct communities to make organizing your visits easier. SE Portland is divided into inner, an area from the Willamette river east to SE 85th Ave. and I-84 south to Powell Blvd., and outer, from the river east to I-205 and south of Powell Blvd. to Milwaukie. A contactless tour guide can be found on their website, portlandopenstudios.com, with complete artist information.
“25 years ago, Portland Open Studios started as an artist-led initiative to connect the Portland community with the artists who live and work here. There is no better way to see the incredible creativity that is Portland than in the studios and workspaces of the artists themselves,” says Kirista Trask, executive director. It is the mission of Portland Open Studios to be an essential component in the Portland art community by prioritizing artists and their professional development.
Free and open to the public, the event runs 10 am-5 pm each of the four days. Artists are juried in by a professional panel, with only the top 70 percent being accepted.
Portland Open Studios
Visit artists at work during the 25th annual Portland Open Studios Tour Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 and October 21-22. Explore the artists are in your neighborhood (and beyond) during Portland’s oldest and largest art studio tour. 112 artists will be in their studios throughout greater Portland, marked with distinctive yellow and black signs.