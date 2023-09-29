The Reformers’ Interactive Play

With over a decade of original works, The Reformers return to the season of scares with their newest production, /SLASH/, a homage to 80’s cult slasher films. Performers will take four nightly audiences on an immersive journey through Movie Madness, culminating in a viewing of The Reformers’ world premiere horror film short.
A theatrical cult of misfits and weirdos, The Reformers decided to tackle their newest medium, film. But creating a cinematic horror juggernaut needs a star of great magnitude and the group delivers, casting the incomparable drag clown, Carla Rossi (Anthony Hudson)…or have they? Packed with strange, creepy occurrences that will leave you wanting more, Halloween just isn’t complete without an experience from The Reformers.
Running for four nights in October (13, 14, 20 and 21), each night offers four performances (7, 7:45, 8:30 and 9:15 pm) taking approximately 30 minutes. This is an interactive experience with only 25 audience members per show. Shows include explicit language, themes and violence and are recommended for ages 15 and older. Visit thereformerspdx.com to purchase tickets ($25). Shows are held at Movie Madness, 4320 SE Belmont St.
