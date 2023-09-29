The Friends of Lone Fir Cemetery’s much-loved holiday tradition is back. Ghostly guides escort groups of guests on one of two candle-lit routes Saturday, October 28, 5-9 pm in the Tour of Untimely Departures. Meet some of the cemetery’s residents and hear about the unusual circumstances surrounding their untimely departures.
Guests are encouraged to come in costume, but as the cemetery is a resting place for family members and beloveds, costume choices should be tasteful and respectful of those resting in peace. Dogs are not permitted on cemetery grounds at any time. The tour is fun and informative for the whole family but will contain mature topics (although no blood or gore).
Tours run every eight minutes and nonrefundable tickets ($20 adults, $10 children under 12) for all tours will be sold in advance online (no walk up sales the day of the event), available at bit.ly/LoneFirTour. Guests should arrive at the cemetery gates, SE 26th Ave. and Stark St., up to 10 minutes prior to their timeslot.
Tour of Untimely Departures
