Two Local Choruses Seek Singers

Fall may mean back to school for some, while for two local choruses it means time to get back to work and they are both looking for new voices to join them. People of all ages and experience levels are invited to bring their love of singing to Aurora Chorus and Satori Men’s Chorus.
Since 1992, Aurora Chorus has honored the strength and beauty of women’s lives through the art of choral singing. The non-auditioned choir is currently looking for singers. Any self-identifying woman who shares a love of singing and the Chorus’ mission of inspiring and reflecting the universal yearning for peace is welcome. Their singers are a variety of ages, come from various walks of life and have varying musical skill levels.
The Chorus has three concert terms per season: Fall (September-December), International Women’s Day (January-March) and Spring (March-June). Rehearsals take place Thursday evenings, 7-9:15 pm, at PSU’s Cramer Hall room 453, beginning September 14. Singing in the Chorus requires the ability to match pitch, attend most rehearsals, memorize music and pay fees. The groups is composed of about 50 singers from the Portland/Vancouver metro area.
In an atmosphere of personal growth and cooperation, the Chorus is proud to provide both novice and experienced singers with a space for developing a love of singing into an understanding and appreciation of choral technique, healthy vocal production, musical expression and musical literacy. The repertoire crosses centuries, continents, cultures and languages, leaning toward contemporary composers and arrangements of contemporary singer/songwriters. The programming is woven together through the themes of compassion, justice, women’s empowerment and peace for all people and all of life.
Visit aurorachorus.org for more information. Those with questions or an interest to join can submit their information through the website’s Contact Us page.
What’s an option in the Portland area for those who love to sing and want an outlet to belt out music from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, classical pieces, gospel and current pop music? The answer is Satori Men’s Chorus and they’re looking for some fresh voices to join them.
Some Satori members have been singing for many years. Others are returning to what they loved at an earlier time. Maybe it’s time you returned to the joy of making music, as well. Satori Men’s Chorus is a non-auditioned, multi-level choral group where all ages and musical abilities come together for the opportunity to grow as musicians and enjoy friendship and harmony. Membership in Satori Men’s Chorus is open to anyone who sings in the tenor, baritone or bass registers, regardless of sex or gender identity. Reading music is not required as they use practice tracks to help learn the music.
When the chorus started in 1993, it was a time when political issues affecting people’s personal lives in Oregon were very divisive. The founders of Satori Men’s Chorus offered a peaceful alternative. The dream was to establish a place where men could come together and sing, and, in doing so, encourage a cohesiveness and strength that seemed to be missing in their world. Out of this came Satori’s mission of “Men Singing Peace.” With dedication and passion, Satori Men’s Chorus still encourages that mission, which means just as much now as it did then.
They perform at least three concerts each season. The Wintertime concert will be Saturday, November 18, 7:30 pm at Unity of Portland, with the specific dates for the Liberty (March) and Fun in the Sun (June) concerts TBD.
For information on joining, visit satorichorus.org and attend one of the season’s first three rehearsals, taking place Wednesdays in September (6th, 13th and 20th), 7 pm at their rehearsal space, Unity of Portland (4525 SE Stark St.).
Two Local Choruses Seek Singers
Fall may mean back to school for some, while for two local choruses it means time to get back to work and they are both looking for new voices to join them. People of all ages and experience levels are invited to bring their love of singing to Aurora Chorus and Satori Men’s Chorus.