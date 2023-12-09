9th Annual PDXWLF

The annual Portland Winter Light Festival (PDXWLF) will take place Friday, February 2-Saturday, February 10, and promises to enchant visitors of all ages with a dazzling array of light-based sculptures, projections, digital interactive art, pop-up art in storefront windows, performances and participatory events. The annual program of the Willamette Light Brigade, a Portland nonprofit, takes place at dozens of locations throughout the city. Themed “What Glows Under Pressure,” it will feature the work of 125+ local and regional artists and creative firms.
Anchor sites, including the Electric Blocks (SE 2nd Ave. and Clay St.), will be focused on Friday and Saturday nights only. Many pop-up installations will be viewable from the street throughout the nine-day festival. A comprehensive list of art, performances and live events can be found at pdxwlf.com.
“The Light Festival has always been about invigorating Portland during the darkest time of year,” says Executive Director Alisha Sullivan. “Now more than ever, we love seeing downtown Portland and neighborhoods filled with smiling faces exploring and looking for art, eating dinner out and exploring local businesses. This event highlights Portland at its best, with the community coming together, rain or shine, to make something creative and beautiful happen.”
The PDXWLF is proudly presented by PGE. PGE’s support is vital in bringing this beloved winter tradition to life and illuminating Portland’s urban landscape. “Clean, renewable energy is a great way to make our present and our future brighter. We love powering the creativity of the communities we serve, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the ninth annual Portland Winter Light Festival,” says Kregg Arntson, director of PGE’s Community Impact initiatives. In addition to Presenting Sponsor PGE, the event receives crucial support from Prosper Portland, Downtown Portland, the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Killian Pacific, Travel Portland, NECA IBEW, TriMet, Oregon Media Group and others. Admission is free.
Photo by Amy Sakurai.