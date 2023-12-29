Taylor Swift Comic Book

Portland’s TidalWave Comics is excited to reveal the latest installment in its acclaimed “Female Force” series, spotlighting none other than Taylor Swift. Launched just in time for her 34th birthday, “Female Force: Taylor Swift” promises to captivate fans with an engaging comic book experience.
Penned by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by Ramone Salas, the comic book spans 22 pages and is accessible both digitally and in print across various platforms, including Amazon. The book is offered in paperback, featuring a cover by Salas, and in hardcover, boasting an alternative cover crafted by Marvel Comics artist Yonami.
“Of course Taylor Swift deserves her own comic book,” said Esquivel. “She wears colorful tights and fights corporate villains who try to use their money to control her. The only other person who fits that description is Clark Kent…and even he couldn’t have written ‘1989.’”
The enthralling retrospective is the newest addition to TidalWave’s extensive collection of over 200 comic book biographies and traces the journey of America’s cherished singer/songwriter. Taylor, a staunch supporter of charitable causes, not only treasures her fans but also embodies the spirit of “Female Force,” standing as an empowering figure in the entertainment industry. Visit tidalwavecomics.com for this title as well as their full collection.
