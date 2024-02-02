The 2024 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival kicks off Friday, February 16, running through Saturday, March 2 across 30 venues. The artists span the full breadth of jazz and are driving the evolution of jazz figure prominently alongside NEA Jazz Masters and GRAMMY® Award-Winners.
The two-week music extravaganza features performances by Jon Batiste, Dianne Reeves, Nicholas Payton, Sudan Archives, Bob James, Lee Ritenour, Louis Cole, Shabaka, John Patitucci, Julian Lage, Kamaal Williams, Bassekou Kouyate, Vieux Farka Touré, Theo Croker, Kassa Overall, Melanie Charles, Keyon Harrold, Sullivan Fortner, Mary Halvorson, Yotam Silberstein with Billy Hart, Genevieve Artadi, Corey Harris, Cedric Watson, Carrtoons, Nicole Glover, Nicole McCabe, Hailey Niswanger, Eldon T Jones and Dan Balmer.
PDX Jazz Executive Director, Chris Doss says, “pushing the boundaries and exploring the entire realm of jazz is a key element of the Portland Jazz Festival. Towards this aim, jazz-inspired dance makes its Festival debut at the 2024 Portland Jazz Festival with the world premiere of a PDX Jazz commissioned piece, A History of Demise, featuring Shaun Keylock Company with music by Methods Body.”
For a full listing of events, details and to purchase tickets, visit pdxjazz.org.
2024 PDX Jazz Festival
