In 2024, the Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) is planning more than 90 walking tours, three new exhibits and relaunching their talks and lecture series. The lecture series starts with a talk on the history of skyscrapers and their lasting legacy for the future and an exploration of some of the Native American artworks and artists in the Portland area.
“Portland’s Tall Buildings and the Pursuit of the Transcendental” is an examination of the meanings of tall buildings through time, both in Portland and beyond. Saturday, February 3, 10 am Bob Hermanson will go into the history and design of what we know about skyscrapers today and how these skyscrapers have developed into an iconic feature of city life. From the Wells Fargo building, to the tower of Babel, all the way to the KOIN tower; how do these skyscrapers fit in our life today and will they prove fruitful for the future?
Up next is Price Shaffer and Dr. Tracy Prince with “Native American Public Art,” Saturday, February 10, 10 am. They will look at some of the Native American artists and works of public art that can be found in and around Portland. Among the artists featured in the presentation are Lillian Pitt (Warm Springs), Greg Robinson (Chinook), Travis Stewart (Grand Ronde) and Amy Red Star (Crow).
Visit visitahc.org to register for the lectures ($15 members, $25 general public). Lectures take place at AHC, 701 SE Grand Ave.
AHC February Events
