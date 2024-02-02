MCL Everybody Reads Book Available

Last fall Multnomah County Library (MCL) announced that Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin had been selected as the 2024 Everybody Reads title. It is currently available to check out or pick up from library locations (while supplies last).
The richly imagined novel follows three friends over many years. Sam and Sadie meet at a hospital as kids and bond over video games. As college students, a chance encounter brings them back together. Sadie, Sam and his college roommate, Marx, go on to design a video game that brings them fame and fortune in their mid-twenties, changing the course of their lives.
Full of references to video gaming and 90s pop culture, gamers will enjoy the many Easter eggs hidden in the book. More than that, it is an expansive exploration of the creative impulse, the evolving nature of deep friendship and how we tell the story of our own lives.
Zevin is a best-selling author and has published books for adults and teens. She writes both realistic fiction and fantasy. All of her stories explore themes of identity, connection and love.
Everybody Reads is a community-wide reading project that brings together people across Multnomah County. In partnership with Literary Arts and The Library Foundation, Everybody Reads is an opportunity to connect, discuss and reflect on the same book at once. Explore the themes of the book by attending writing workshops, book discussions, gaming events and more.
Find a list of events linked to the book’s themes at multcolib.org/everybody-reads. Tickets for the final event, “An Evening with Gabrielle Zevin,” Thursday, April 4, 7:30 pm at literary-arts.org.
