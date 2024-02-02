Walk The Garden at Pushdot

Sam Muller’s exhibit, “Walk The Garden,” is the featured show at Pushdot Studio Gallery, located in the Ford Building (2505 SE 11th Ave., Suite 104), Friday, February 2-Sunday, March 29. The show kicks off with an opening reception/artist talk on the 2nd, 6-8 pm.
At the turn of 2022, Muller decided to leave the Vedanta Ashram, where he had been living for over nine years. Committed to meditation and study practice, he was the manager (abott) caring for the grounds and facilities. Upon leaving, he followed his heart, which led him to the Portland Japanese Garden, where his meditation and study practices were renewed in a refreshing and profound way.
His inspiration to “Walk The Garden” 21 times last year was the aesthetic experience of seeing and feeling the spirit of the architecture and the love and care of an envisioned environment—a microcosm—of harmony and beauty that regards nature as sacred. “Walk The Garden” is composed of 11 exposures in black and white prints and 10 in color.
Pushdot is open Monday-Friday 8:30 am-5 pm; free admission.
