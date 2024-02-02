The Wild Bunch returns for a third year Saturday, March 2, 11 am-4 pm at The Factor Building (226 SE Madison St.) to celebrate natural wine with over 65 wine makers and importers pouring 400+ wines from around the world. The event will also have food available for purchase from Sebastiano’s and Lupine, coffee from Lionheart ft. Junior’s Roasted Coffee, beer from Duality Brewing and a full rotation of music from The Numberz.FM produced by DJ Ambush. Plus, the retail shop is back, bigger and better this year.
Each year The Wild Bunch chooses a community partner to highlight and share the proceeds with. This year, they’re honored to be working with AHIVOY, a Willamette Valley organization that provides education for Latinx vineyard management ownership, professional vineyard and cellar work and continuing education. Those who would like to make direct donations to AHIVOY can do so at the time of ticket purchase or at the event.
Tickets ($48 + fees) for the 21+ event include entry and all the wine tasting you can handle. They are expected to sell out in advance of the event, so grab yours now at thewildbunchpdx.com.
Wine Gets Wild
