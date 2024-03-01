Tuesday, March 19 DeNicola’s Authentic Italian (3520 SE Powell Blvd.) is holding another fundraiser for non-profit Artichoke Community Music. Their first two fundraisers were wildly successful and Artichoke greatly appreciates the support.
DeNicola’s opens at 4 pm and acoustic guitarist Alan Hager of the Curtis Salgado Band will perform 6-8 pm. Admission is free, but support of both businesses, by purchasing food and drink, is appreciated. A portion of the night’s proceeds will support the mission of Artichoke.
Fundraiser for Artichoke
