Montavilla Managed Alternative Shelter

By Kris McDowell
The site at 333 SE 82nd Ave. in the Montavilla neighborhood has been slated to be an alternative shelter for over a year, going through a couple different names but still being designated as an alternative shelter site to be managed by Straightway Services. In March 2023 the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) announced that Straightway had been selected as the nonprofit provider to manage what at that time was called a “safe park village” for people who live in passenger vehicles, not RVs, to park their vehicles, sleep and access services on their path to securing permanent housing. Plans had been for opening to occur in 2023, after construction was completed on the site.
In early December, the Multnomah County Board was scheduled to vote on the JOHS’ overview and plans for the project, but the vote was delayed. According to Safe Rest PDX, saferestpdx.com, “The consistent, chaotic JOHS mismanagement of projects and taxpayer dollars has come under recent scrutiny in multiple audits. Not only has JOHS neglected and misrepresented its community engagement and outreach, but it has been grossly unresponsive to Montavilla residents and leadership about the Safe Park project.” Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards submitted a list of questions for JOHS to answer before the vote was rescheduled, thus pushing back the time line posted on Safe Rest PDX.
Fast forward to March 2024 and the JOHS is now calling the site, on SE 82nd Ave. between SE Pine and SE Oak streets, the Montavilla Community Village. Consistent with the original plans, the site will be for people who live in passenger vehicles and provide onsite access to trash service, showers, restrooms, laundry, kitchenette and housing services and supports. Additionally, the plan now calls for the site to have 29 individual sleeping pods for up to 40 adults (individuals and couples, 18+) and designated accessibility for people with disabilities.
Hygiene facilities, kitchenette amenities, laundry facilities and office space for staff and participant services will be located in six, 8’ x 20’ metal relocatable shelters (repurposed shipping containers), similar to those used at the Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village on N Syracuse St. There is to be green space, covered outdoor community area and 33 parking spots, surrounded by a fence with privacy inserts on all street sides and 8’ privacy fence along directly adjoining properties.
The JOHS aims to provide a safe place for people to live off the streets and connect to services that put them on the path to permanent housing, particularly those with disabilities, with Montavilla Community Village. Those experiencing vehicular homelessness tend to have higher rates of disability and other challenges and accessibility needs were taken into consideration when designing the site. Wheelchair accessible parking spaces will accommodate 27 percent of the participants (nearly triple the 10 percent required by code), 50 percent of the hygiene units are planned to have roll-in showers and all community facilities will have ramps and landings.
Montavilla Community Village will be staffed 24/7 by Straightway Services, with only participants and their registered guests allowed to enter the village. Access to treatment for unmet behavioral health needs, including help accessing treatment for mental health challenges and substance use disorders, is to be offered. Straightway Services has successfully aided community members in overcoming substance use disorders in the past with weekly meetings based around the 12-step curriculum of Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous.
Recognizing that neighboring businesses and residents may be hesitant about the shelter opening in their neighborhood, the JOHS will convene a committee of community partners to establish a Good Neighbor Agreement (GNA). The agreement will outline collaborative efforts to address potential impacts of the site and foster working relationships in support of participants.
The Montavilla Neighborhood Association (MNA) and Montavilla East Tabor Business Association (METBA) have formed a joint committee to engage with the Montavilla community, gathering input on the creation of the GNA. Their goal is to represent the needs of residents and businesses most likely to be impacted by the project, and to create a framework which ensures communication and follow- through from all stakeholders.
The JOHS is also holding community engagement meetings. A meeting was held at the end of March and another will take place Wednesday, April 3, 6-7:30 pm at Montavilla United Methodist Church, 232 SE 82nd Ave. The MNA encourages people to attend and share feedback with the JOHS; RSVP at bit.ly/3TIfHgn.
Questions and comments about Montavilla Community Village can be directed to mcv@multco.us. Those who would like to connect with the joint MNA-METBA committee can reach out to goodneighbors@metba.org.
Future site of Montavilla Managed Alternative Shelter. Photo by Kris McDowell.