The most famous of the Tyrannosaurs species is the mighty T.rex but these creatures came in all shapes and sizes and from many different parts of the world. A new exhibit at OMSI, Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family, is the most comprehensive exhibition ever mounted on tyrannosaurs. This first West Coast appearance opens Saturday, March 2.
Tyrannosaurs’ history dates back more than 100 million years with various species living in different habitats, at different times and evolved to fill different ecological niches. Explore the tyrannosaur family in detail through specimens, casts, models and interactives. Take in the evolution of tyrannosaurs and how natural selection, continental drift and climate change facilitated their transformation from carnivores little bigger than humans to massive predators like T.rex.
The exhibit includes three full life-sized skeletons of a Daspletosaurus, Albertosaurus and Lythronax; an interactive augmented-reality experience where visitors can play with life-sized dinosaurs in the gallery; four never-before-toured T.rex fossils, inducing a partial upper jaw (with teeth), juvenile femur, pubic boot and a fused nasal bone; as well as two tyrannosaur species recently discovered in China, Dilong and Guanlong.
“This exhibit not only demonstrates the power of the T.rex, but also the incredible diversity of the full Tyrannosaurus family,” shares Andrew Haight, Director of Public Engagement of OMSI. “Visitors will learn about these fascinating creatures from paleontology’s most cutting-edge discoveries while interacting with the hands-on exhibit elements.”
The exhibition, created by the Australian Museum, has been shown in Australia, New Zealand, Scotland and Canada. Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family is included with the cost of museum admission ($14-$19). OMSI, located at 1945 SE Water Ave., is open Tuesday-Friday and Sunday 9:30 am-5:30 pm and Saturday 9:30 am-7 pm. Visit omsi.edu for advanced tickets and additional information.
OMSI Dinosaur Exhibit
