Indie Lens Pop-Up, presented by ITVS, INDEPENDENT LENS and Eastside Jewish Commons will host a screening of “Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s” Wednesday, March 13, 7 pm. The intimate documentary follows three individuals—a political cartoonist, a mother turned boxing coach and an optician—as they navigate their lives with resourcefulness and determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
The free screening will be followed by a community discussion with panelists from Portland nonprofit Parkinson’s Resources about neurodegenerative diseases and their impact on patients and their families. The candid conversation will delve into what it means for those living with Parkinson’s as well as the importance of giving voice to stories like those in the documentary.
Eastside Jewish Commons is located at 2420 NE Sandy Blvd. RSVP to attend the screening at tinyurl.com/r2mfpp2j.
Parkinson’s Film and Panel
