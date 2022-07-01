Business Association Notes July 2022
82nd Avenue Business Association By Nancy Chapin Discussions continue as we all work on how to help 82nd Avenue serve all of its constituents. The neighbors, the businesses, the children …
HAND By Jill Riebesehl The Board of the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood asked Paul Leistner, who has long been involved in citizen participation in Portland for a brief history. He said we …
To the Editor: Over 12 acres of prime central eastside parkland sits locked away from use. Expensively locked away. Since its disconnection from the water system, Mt. Tabor’s Reservoir 6 …
Due to the annual fires, injuries and deaths associated with the use of fireworks, the City of Portland has banned the use of any fireworks, aerial luminary devices or pyrotechnics …
AARP Foundation Experience Corps (AARPFEC) is looking for volunteers to make a difference in a child’s life by helping them become better readers. The national, intergenerational, volunteer-based tutoring program is …
Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) seven outdoor pools are open now through Sunday, August 28 and offer lap swims, water fitness, open play, family swims and limited swim lessons. The …
The Portland Public School’s (PPS) $15 million program for Summer 2022 is the most robust programming package in PPS and state history, with more than 50 programs that will provide …
Beginning July 16, a new three-digit phone number – 988 – will be available 24/7 for people to call when they or someone else is having a behavioral health crisis …
Leach Botanical Garden invites families to come out every Friday in July for their Children’s Music Series for kid-focused live music. Different artists will perform in the Far Meadow, 11 …
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt Wednesday, July 6-Sunday, July 10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. …
By David Krogh Fat Girls Hiking is a new book by Summer Michaud-Skog, published by Timber Press. Its prime focus is outdoor hikes and nature walks for plus sized people. …
By Ellen Spitaleri The word “akadi” means tasty in Bambara, a native language in West Africa’s Cote D’Ivoire, where Fatou Ouattara grew up — that is why she chose it …
By Kris McDowell In late December 2020 the Oregon Health Association (OHA) Public Health Division added to their End HIV Oregon Campaign with the One at Home Oregon condom distribution …
By Kris McDowell Summer is often prime time to head out on a road trip – from a couple days away to a week or more. Whether it’s a shorter …
By State Representative Rob Nosse Just before I left for vacation and while I was away, we had two more horrifying mass shooting tragedies, one in Buffalo, NY, and one in …
The good news during a normal pregnancy is that your baby is growing. The bad news is that you are likely to experience back pain. Your symptoms may occur in …
By Don MacGillivray Finding daycare and preschool for young children in Portland has always been difficult. This is especially true for families where affordability is an issue. And over the …
By Nancy Tannler City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Residential Infill Project – Part 2 (RIP2) zoning code amendments, going into effect on June 30, 2022. RIP2 addresses several …
By Jack Rubinger On June 2, REACH sponsored their first bike fair for residents living in REACH’s SE Portland affordable apartment communities, hosted at 72Foster (5005 SE 72nd Ave). 40 …
Ceramicist Denise Krueger’s work is on display at Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., through July 31. Her hand-built earthenware sculptures, inspired by natural forms and landscapes, use bright and …
Composer Deena T. Grossman releases her newest album Becoming Durga with a benefit concert and part at the magical Leach Botanical Garden. The night will feature performances by flutist Camila …
Artichoke Community Music’s July events take place most Wednesdays-Sundays, starting the Friday after the holiday weekend with Woodlander + Gary Furlow & the Loafers at 7 pm. The trio of …
The Driveway Jazz Series returns for its third year, courtesy of funding from the Regional Arts and Culture Council. Held on the lawn in front of a Mt. Tabor bungalow, …
Singer-songwriter Eric John Kaiser has been reimagining French music through an American lens for over a decade and has recently released a new mini album, “Brassens 101.” The six-song album …
The Concerts at Lincoln Street offers two Saturday afternoon concerts in July at Lincoln Street United Methodist Church, SE 52nd Ave and Lincoln St., funded by the PDX Events Action …
July shows at Alberta Rose Theatre include a multi-faced queer experience, Jesse Colin Young and Waipuna, among others. “Afterglow: A Post-Pride Extravaganza” from Fused Creative will feature art, film, live …
The last week of July is Mermaid Week at the Clinton Street Theater (CST), coinciding with the Portlandia Mermaid Parade that takes place on July 30. The week’s lineup of …
Enjoy evenings of movie magic under the stars with the Cinema Unbound Outdoor Movies series, offering 16 beloved cult movies, classic and cinema and family favorites Thursday, July 7-Sunday, July …
Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) brings their 52nd annual festival, entitled Inspirations & Influences, to multiple venues across the Portland metro area for five weeks of programming. With 28 mainstage concerts …
Local theatre collective, The Reformers, is hosting a game night Saturday, July 16, 7-9 pm to help raise funds for the fall production of The Landlord’s Game. The intimate night, …
Performance Works NW (PWNW) presents Linda Austin’s 3 miles of possible, a durational work in which Austin animates and travels along a series of spatial paths envisioned as giant drawings, …
By Ellen Spitaleri The 4th Wall PDX is a cinema-themed cafe and lounge located at SE 14th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd., but it is so much more. However, there is …
By David Krogh Minotaur Books is about to release a new fiction novel called The Gatekeeper. The book is an adventure story set on the central California coast revolving around …
The long-anticipated Summer Free For All (SFFA) events will be back this year, revitalized, revamped and with an amazing series of events by Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R). The 2022 …
82nd Ave. Business Association By Nancy Chapin On May 18, the 82nd Avenue Business Association celebrated its 44th year of working for and on the Avenue. Discussion of the long …
HAND By Jill Riebesehl A tiny homes village in HAND? The Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood is entertaining the possibility. At its general meeting May 17, residents listened to a report on the …
The Human Access Project (HAP) has announced that this year’s 10th anniversary of The Big Float will be the final installment of the annual river celebration (for a while). When …
The Multnomah County Health Department is cautioning communities to avoid the consumption of contaminated fish and shellfish from the Lower Willamette River. The stretch of river between Kelley Point Park …
Now through Labor Day, a Timed Use Permit will be required for each personal vehicle accessing federal lands adjacent to the Waterfall Corridor 9 am-6 pm seven days a week. …
Dear Stranger, a letter-exchange project from Oregon Humanities, offers a chance for a connection by inviting Oregonians to write letters with someone they’ve never met. “In good times, bad and …
Now through Monday, June 13 the public can review and comment on the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge (EQRB) project. This is the …
By Jack Rubinger Matt Froman talks excitedly about the Phoenix Pharmacy restoration story, which makes sense because it’s 100 years of history about to come alive on SE Foster Rd. …
By Jay Tomes, lfeinstitute.com College and Career Planning can be an exciting time for high school students and their parents – but it can also be intimidating, time-consuming and costly. …
By State Representative Rob Nosse It might be risky for me to opine on the primary that was in theory concluded on Tuesday, May 17. Ballots that were mailed and postmarked …
Are you clear on your values? When asked, someone might say they value things like “hard work, honesty and sacrifice.” There is nothing wrong with these things, but it’s also …
By Nancy Tannler Residents of Portland have the good fortune to live in a city where the founders set aside a substantial amount of land for public use. They took …
By Don MacGillivray It is well known that Portland has a housing problem, which is the primary cause of increased homelessness. The only satisfactory answer to the problem is to …
By Daniel Perez-Crouse The month of May saw much activity over the proposed Portland Public Schools (PPS) 2022-2023 budget of $1.87 billion, involving its introduction, work sessions and input from …
By Amy Bader, PCC Oregon healthcare providers and partners successfully vaccinated more than 80 percent of the state’s total population in less than a year, a milestone that has proven …
The 20th Annual Filmed by Bike comes to the Hollywood Theater Thursday, June 9-Sunday, June 12 with 50 films, 47 filmmakers, 14 events, six film programs, four bike rides and …
Away Days Brewing, 1516 SE 10th Ave., hosts their third Cask Beer Festival Saturday, June 11. Enjoy cask ales they’ve made, plus others from Level, Gigantic, Upright, Foreland, Porter, Machine …
After a two year hiatus, the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade is excited to be back in person Saturday, June 18, 12-6 pm and Sunday, June 19, 11:30 am-6 …
Outside the Frame and Open Signal present Full Circle: 360° Films by Houseless Youth at OMSI’s Kendall Planetarium, 1945 SE Water Ave., Thursday, June 2, 6:15 and 7 pm. Immerse …
TidalWave Comics’ latest addition to its popular comic book series featuring political movers and shakers is “Political Power: Volodymyr Zelensky.” Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Pablo Martinena, this …
This month Pushdot Studio welcomes Natalie Jenks’ Domestic Dreamscapes of the Mundane and Sensual Under the Watchful Eye of a Broken Clock. The visual artist’s work has been featured in …
Join the Rose City Rollers (RCR) for skating on the rooftop of Lloyd Center’s West End Parking Structure Friday, June 10, 6:30 pm. DJ Sappho will be spinning danceable tunes …
Artist and teacher Avery Hill invites all levels of ukulele players to join in Saturday ukulele jams on Zoom June 4 and June 18, 1-2:30 pm. The jams are a …
Music Together brings music into families’ lives, helping children thrive throughout their early years. This summer they are introducing an all new offering: Rhythm Kids Camp. The drop-off program offers …
Imago Theatre’s Julia’s Place is a riff off Ionesco’s absurd classic, Rhinoceros, about a populace devolving into horned beasts. A cast of five comedic Imago knockabouts display puppetry, song and …
Satori Men’s Chorus is closing the 2021-2022 season with their Annual June Fun Event on Saturday, June 11, 7:30 pm. This is the event where the music comes out of …
Portland’s award-winning and acclaimed family band, Triple Rainbow, will celebrate the release of their 15-song, debut album You Are Magic Sunday, May 15, 2-4 pm. The all ages concert will …
Powell’s hosts a free virtual event with award-winning journalist and author Kathryn Miles and her new true crime book,“TRAILED: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders” Thursday, May 5, …
Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble presents “From Maxville to Vanport,” a multimedia concert of songs and short films with live music featuring vocalist Marilyn Keller as part of the 2022 Vanport …
After two years of virtual activities, the Portland Rose Festival returns to the waterfront, kicking off with the Rose City Reunion Concert Thursday, May 26, 6-7:30 pm. The Oregon Symphony, …
Pop-Up Magazine is the acclaimed live magazine show, featuring original and unforgettable true stories, art, music and performances from the world’s great and emerging storytellers and journalists. The show is …
The history of Portland is fascinating and triangle productions! loves historical figures. Past plays and musicals have been produced about Tonya Harding, Gracie Hansen, Divine, Billie Holiday, Darcelle and more. …
The evening-length dance performance conceived and directed by claire barrera, Grammar of the Imagination, takes place Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, 7 pm and Sunday, May 22, 2 …
The Portland Ballet’s spring concert, Current/Classic, is a mixed-repertoire program of contemporary and classical pieces that showcase the academy’s advanced company dancers. Two concerts will take place Friday, May 13 …
The Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children’s Theater (OCT) presents Twelfth Night as the third and final production of their 2021-22 season. The 90-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy features …
As Season 38 comes to a close, Milagro is proud to produce, in collaboration with Teatro Luna West and Urban Theater Company, a new play by Dominican-American playwright, Jasminne Mendez. …
IDEAL PDX, a collaborative group of Latino artists established in 2010, has partnered with the Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., on a mural in the Schnitzer Sculpture Court …
May brings another full schedule of performances at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. A couple of highlights are Stephanie Schneiderman and John Gorka. Stephanie Schneiderman, with her full …
Cascadia Composers proudly presents their spring concert Saturday, May 14, 7:30 pm at Lincoln Hall, Room 75 on the Portland State University Campus. The performance showcases the variety and depth …
Montavilla’s Vestal Elementary expands their annual Social Justice Night this year in partnership with PSU’s Artist as Citizen Initiative and Montavilla Jazz Thursday, May 26 starting at 4:30 pm. The …
Now in its 15th year, the Mt. Tabor Art Walk, a juried show and sale, returns Friday, May 20-Saturday, May 21, 10 am-5 pm. 36 Talented neighborhood artists will present …
Released into the wild after months cooped up on the Zoom stage, Portland Storytellers’ Guild members Mike Devenney and Chuck McConnell step onto the Café Artichoke stage with stories reflecting …
On May 9, Fear No Music continues its landmark 30th Anniversary Season with Asian Resilience & Joy, an exuberant celebration of new work by composers from the vast Asian diaspora. …
The featured group show at Sidestreet Arts for May celebrates the majesty of whales, the sly canniness of crows and much more. Feathers, Fins & Fur runs Thursday, May 5-Sunday, …
Gigantic Brewing kicked off their first free “First Thursday” comedy show in April and the laughs continue the first Thursday of each month. Seth Allen’s Live Comedy Extravaganza offers brings …
Movie Madness University at the Miniplex, 4320 SE Belmont, offers both multi-week and single week options for “movie lovers to learn stuff” in May. For those who can only commit …
Oregon Children’s Theatre is wrapping up its 2021-22 season with Last Stop on Market Street, a musical story about CJ and his grandmother taking a journey through their neighborhood on …
The Portland Folk Music Society welcomes The Texicana Mamas with their songs of love and desperation, family and celebration, borders and walls and the yearning for a new life to …
The featured show in May at Artichoke Music is the LIT Youth Jazz Jam, taking place Saturdays May 14, 21 and 28, 3-5 pm. The structured jam session is designed …
HAND By Jill Riebesehl At our upcoming annual May meeting, the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association (HAND) is inviting our neighbors to hear about and share tentative plans for a tiny house …
82nd Ave. Business Association By Nancy Chapin The 82nd Ave. Business Association is again sponsoring clean-ups. Although there isn’t a May one, there are two in June. Stay tuned for …
The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park is offering two free activities to learn about the biology, history and culture of Mt. Tabor Park–the Saturday Morning Nature and Art Program and …
OnPoint Community Credit Union has released a free financial literacy eBook to help people better manage amid our current economic complexities, soaring food and energy prices and the Federal Reserve’s …
Nonprofit Human Solutions feeds approximately 260 people every day at their three emergency shelters. It’s a huge effort that takes many hands. Special pandemic funding made the work lighter, but …
Spend a weekend in a forest, meadow or waterway with the Cascade Forest Conservancy (CFC) by volunteering for one (or more!) of their science and restoration trips. Anyone can join …
The submission window for nature photos for Our Big Backyard, Metro’s quarterly parks and nature magazine, contest is currently open. The contest asks participants to submit photos showing how they …
By Jack Rubinger Whether you live, work or shop in the Hawthorne neighborhood, it would be almost impossible not to feel emotionally disgusted with the scene in front of Dairy …
By Sophie McEwen, Franklin High School’s The Franklin Post On April 6, the Multnomah County Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) program and Oregon Walks co-hosted an event …
By Ellen Spitaleri The Ship John logo says it all: Made in the USA and Stuff That Holds Up. The shop, located at 4310 SE Division St., focuses on American-made …
If you have been diagnosed with osteoporosis or osteopenia, it is imperative that you exercise your muscles to help protect your bones. A major cause of disability, especially in middle-aged …
Pandemic pressures of the last two years and new global concerns are taking a toll on our community’s mental health. In Oregon, about one in four adults have a diagnosable …
By State Representative Rob Nosse Many of you know I write an e-newsletter. It really took off during the start of the pandemic when people were hungry for information and updates …
By Arashi Young The days get longer, the weather gets warmer and the neighborhood plants toss pollen into the air. There’s no denying it – spring is here. Spring is …
By Kris McDowell With gas prices at record levels it’s a good idea to take steps to increase your gas mileage. For over 100 years, AAA has been helping travelers …
By Kris McDowell Take Charge America has been offering financial education and counseling services since 1987. Michelle Sullivan, personal financial consultant with Take Charge American, says, “Although paying down debt …
By David Krogh Portland’s trend for large numbers of candidates on a ballot for a single City Council position is continuing with the Thursday, May 17 primary, even after the …