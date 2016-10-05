The creators of Hot Flashes and Charles Brown’s Mid-Life Christmas, Kate Finn and Rick Weiss, are back with Geezerpalooza! a new musical comedy opening Saturday, October 22 at Portland Metro Arts, 9003 SE Stark St at 7:30 pm onstage through Sunday, November 6.

An aging rock band celebrating geezerhood still has the chops and their rocking new tunes include The Eye of the Geezer, Mommy Jeans and Grandma Got Baked.

The cast/band features Kate Finn on vocals and instruments, bass-slingin’ grandma of funkiness Marvella McPartland, Matt Pavik and Nanette Gatchell. The rest of the band includes Rick Weiss on keyboards, Caton Lyles on drums and Dave Varner on guitar.

Directed and choreographed by Allen Nause, Geezerpalooza! performances are Saturdays and Sundays October 22 through November 6. Saturdays Oct. 22, Oct. 29, and Nov. 5 begin at at 7:30 pm. 2 pm Sunday matinees on Oct. 23 , Oct 30, and Nov. 6 with live pre-show jazz piano by Rod Bell.

Tickets are $20-25, and available at StagesOfLifeProductions.com or at 503.348.2507.