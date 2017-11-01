Promoting Civil Discourse – A Dialogue

The League of Women Voters of Portland offers a dialogue on free speech and civil discourse with Mat dos Santos (Portland ACLU) and Michael Mills (Portland State University’s National Policy Consensus Center). The program will be Tuesday, November 14, from 7 to 9 pm in the Multnomah County Board Room, 501 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

This civic education program is just in time for Thanksgiving.

If you are dreading holiday dinner conversations in this era of politically volatile issues compounded by social media, consider attending this Civic Education panel on Promoting Civil Discourse. You won’t come away with formulaic answers, but our panelists will give you food for thought in this dialogue about the interplay of our Constitutional right to free speech and our desire to create civil discourse.

The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Parking is available on the street. Multnomah County Building is easily accessed by public transportation. Trimet options include bus lines 4, 6, 10, 14, 15 and the Portland Streetcar.

The forum will be recorded by MetroEast Community Media for rebroadcast and online streaming from lwvpdx.org.

For more information contact Marion McNamara at civiced@lwvpdx.org.

Recycling tip for November

By Bonita Davis, Master

Recycler and Sunnyside resident

You may have noticed that options to recycle “beyond the curb” at several local Portland locations have dwindled. In some cases, local markets that accepted clean clamshells and other plastics will no longer take them. Farwest Recycling has seriously restricted the plastics they accept. What’s going on?

Markets for post-consumer paper and plastic are changing. The US imports a huge number of goods from China, and over time, a market was established to fill empty ships returning to China with bales of recyclable paper, plastic and other materials, to be processed into new consumer goods.

Several shifts in the market have occurred. Recently, lower petroleum prices have reduced the profitability of using recycled plastic. It might be just as profitable to use new resins. Shipping, sorting, dealing with contaminated bales (mixed materials) has made recycling bundles less attractive to buyers, and has resulted in a restricted market for our plastic bales.

Read all about how this contamination (placing non-recyclable plastics in with those that are acceptable) has affected FarWest Recycling, our local recycler, at Oregon Live: tinyurl.com/y8m6qxe3.

A recycling business that has a cargo load of recyclables rejected due to poor sorting will be charged the full price of paying for bales to be transported back to the US, only to have the materials landfilled. This is a loss few recycling businesses can absorb.

What are our options if it becomes even more difficult to recycle our plastics?

First, be extra diligent when recycling. Know what can be taken and resist the urge to “wishcycle” what you think “should” be taken. You can always call the Portland Curbsider Hotline at 503.823.7202 or the Metro Recycling Hotline at 503.234.3000. Another handy resource is at Oregon Metro’s site: tinyurl.com/zera5cy.

You might want to store plastic in hopes the market returns, or better yet, reduce your use of plastics by saying “no” to one-time-use plastics, like water bottles and white “paper” coffee cups.

Consider becoming more active about plastics and waste reduction joining an organization such as RecyclingAdvocates.org, 5gryes.org, and lonelywhale.org.

Bring along your mug or durable water bottle instead. Bring your own, or do without all the plastic bags around fruit and vegetable you buy.

Buy bulk. Use durable tableware during gatherings and the holidays. Buy well-made furnishings that will last a long time and still be in good shape to pass on. Take care of your stuff and repair it as necessary. Write or call manufacturers when you find your purchases packaged in materials you can’t recycle.

Get inspired. Check out a copy of Beth Terry’s Plastic Free, How I Kicked the Plastic Habit and How You Can Too, Skyhorse Publishing (available at bookstores.)

Blood donors

With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, many regular donors delay giving due to holiday activities and travel. This often decreases the amount of donated blood available for patients.

More donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help stock the shelves Give patients in need another reason to be thankful and make an appointment to give blood.

Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call them at 800.733.2767.

November 1: 3 to 8 pm., LDS Colonial Heights Building, 2931 SE Harrison St.

November 7: 10 am to 3:30 pm at TriMet Eastside Portland, 4012 SE 17th Ave.

November 12: 11 am to 4 pm, Belmont Library, 1038 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd.

Nov. 15: 8 am to 1 pm, Fred Meyer, Inc, 3800 SE 22nd Ave.

Fix It Fair

Why buy a new one, when you can fix yours for free?

Repair PDX offers a fun way to save money and use what you already have.

Don’t throw away your malfunctioning vacuum cleaner or toss that pair of pants with the broken zipper.

This fall, let the volunteers at your local Repair PDX help you repair still loved and usable goods.

Pick from a series of upcoming free events that bring together volunteers who like to fix things with people who have items that need repair – like small appliances, bikes and garments.

They’ve been known to tackle power mowers and chain saws too.

Repair PDX formed in to bring repair events to Portland. Inspired by the Netherlands Repair Cafes, this group of dedicated volunteers held Portland’s first Repair Cafe in May 2013. Since that time, they’ve been holding repair events about once a month.

Repair PDX is part of the BPS Fix-It Fairs again this year. Saturday, November 18, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm at Ron Russel Middle School, 3955 SE 112th Ave. Find out more at repairpdx.org

Nestlé still wants Cascade Locks’ water

Join Crag Law Center, Bark, and Food and Water Watch of Oregon for free beer, pizza and updates from Crag Law Center and the community activists leading the fight against Nestlé’s proposed water bottling plant in Cascade Locks.

Patagonia Portland

1106 W Burnside St

Thursday, November 9 at 7 pm

Nestlé has been trying to tap into Oregon’s Oxbow Springs for almost 10 years. Crag Law Center has been elbow deep in that fight since 2012, representing Bark and Food & Water Watch to challenge Nestlé’s efforts to tap the springs.

In 2015, a group of Hood River County residents formed the Local Water Alliance to pursue a strategy to foreclose any efforts to privatize public water sources for corporate profits by proposing and supporting Measure 14-55, a precedent setting ballot measure prohibiting commercial bottled water production and transport in the county. Voters approved it by a landslide, but despite this victory, the City of Cascade Locks has made clear that it will ignore the will of Hood River County residents and the ballot measure to push the Nestlé proposal forward. These groups will be there to protect the water sources that belong to all Oregonians and to defend Measure 14-55.

The evening features updates from community activists leading the fight against Nestlé’s proposed water bottling plant. They will show a short video and then hear from staff attorney Maura Fahey and local organizers and activists from Food & Water Watch, Bark, and Local Water Alliance. Find out more about Nestlé’s plans and the local organizations efforts to combat it at crag.org.

Be Informed. Take Action. Learn how you can help win the fight against Nestlé. See bark-out.org/event/no-nestlé-gorge.

Ski Team Ski Swap Fundraiser

The Eastside PDX High Schools Ski Team’s annual Ski Swap is their main fundraiser and will be held this year on November 10 – 12, at 1606 NE 37th Ave.

Revenues from the event cover a significant portion of the team’s annual expenses for coaching staff and transportation to on-mountain training. As a result, all racers and their families benefit from a successful Swap and they are all expected to help with the event.

The Swap is a great opportunity to buy new or used gear or to sell old equipment. Anyone from within or outside the team can shop at the Swap or consign their items for sale.

The team keeps a percentage of the sales price of all items. Visitors can expect to get some great deals and team members get a chance to shop before the event officially opens.

You’ll find anything from gently used kids ski gear and clothing to new high-end racing skis and boots.

Consignments will be accepted on Friday, November 10, 6:30-9 pm and again on Saturday morning, November 11, starting at 9 am.

Sale hours will be 11 am – 4 pm on Saturday 10 am – 2 pm on Sunday. Proceeds from items sold and unsold consignment items must be picked up Sunday, 2 to 4 pm.

Heavy Metals in Garden Soils

Multnomah Master Gardeners Speaker Series:

with Sam Angima, Oregon State University

November 14, 7 pm

TaborSpace, 5441 SE Belmont St.

503.445.4608,

Free event. All welcome.

In 2016, the subject of heavy metals, especially in the Portland metro area, emerged as an area of concern for many homeowners. The words “heavy metals”, as they relate to health, always cause anxiety, especially for parents with young children.

Should we be concerned? What is a heavy metal? Is it possible there could be some benefits from ingesting some types of heavy metals? These are questions to which many people seek answers.

Join the Multnomah County Master Gardeners Speaker Series as Sam Angima, Oregon State University, talks about heavy metals in our gardening and landscape spaces.

See multnomahmastergardeners.org/speakerseries

Population, Health, Environment

The local non-profit Investments for Developing Communities (IDC) held a film screening and discussion entitled, We Are All Connected–Families Forests and Resources at People’s Co-op.

Partnering with IDC at last month’s event were representatives from the following national and local organizations: Population Connection, Center for Biological Diversity and Health in Harmony.

Two short films produced by the Washington DC-based Wilson Center were shown and profiled successful efforts of two international communities to address the environmental and health issues threatening their sustainability and well-being.

PHE is a community-based approach to tackling these seemingly disparate issues. PHE (“Population, Health and Environment”) seeks a balance between the health of both people and the environment.

IDC plans events on topics such as consumption and wildlife, growth, wildland conservation, and family planning among others.

IDC founder Lisa Whitridge, explains her organization: [our] “hope is to bring awareness to the often overlooked need to absolutely include population growth in the discussion about the environment.

“We have to realize that when we talk about global population growth we are talking about numbers, yes, but we are also talking about proportionate impact.

“The effects of both are felt both here and abroad.We can’t forget that we are all connected.”

IDC is committed to spotlighting the connection between global population growth and the environment through ongoing educational events in Portland.

IDC’s additional program offerings include educational scholarships to girls and micro loans to women in international communities as well as in-school youth garden education in Clackamas County.

For more information con IDC, call 971.400.2181 or see idcempowers.org

Business Beat

VENT, 3320 SE Division St. “Curated to be unapologetic.” Sterling silver jewelry and accessories that are the opposite of local. All our designers are not found in Portland. Karlea, the owner and jewelry addict, was born and raised here though. The shop has an industrial vibe with very unique pieces; plus, the best shop dog in town. 503.810.3030

HELLO INDIA PARTY ROOM, 3500 SE Hawthorne Blvd., a family business serving authentic Indian cuisine, has opened their private dining room and now it’s available for wedding receptions, showers, parties, meetings, etc. The space is elegant and spacious with a comfortable seating capacity for up to 35 people. Contact 503.232.7860 or helloindiapdx.com

UNIQUE BOUTIQUE – Meals on Wheels People operates a small thrift store in the Tabor Square Multicultural Center at 4610 SE Belmont St. Please consider donating your unwanted clothing or small items for a tax deduction, or come in shop and support a good cause. Store hours: Tues – Fri, 10 am –1 pm.

LA LENÃ, 1864 SE Hawthorne Blvd. launched a new lunch sandwich called Sanguches (Sandwiches) for lunches on Tuesday – Thursday from 12 to 4 pm. The most classic sandwich is the Chicharron featuring pork shoulder, braised then fried crispy, served over sweet potato with La Lena’s spicy salsa criollo and aji verde. Vegetarian and vegan options include the Hongos Saltado, mushrooms stir fried with tomatoes, onions, ahi amarillo and fries.

THE ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT DIY FESTIVAL – December 3 at Tabor Heights Methodist Church, 6161 SE Stark. There’s a chili lunch upstairs at 12:30 pm, then head downstairs to make holiday crafts for all ages. Crafts include candles, swags, tree ornaments, and other gifts. All materials provided and experienced craft teachers available. This is a real community affair, and it is free. For more information, email church@taborheightschurch.org.

HOOD MODEL ENGINEERS 39TH ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE – This event takes place on November 4, 11, 18 and Nov. 25, from 12 noon – 5 pm at 5500 SE Belmont St., basement level. MHME members would enjoy showing you the newest improvements of the layout that features Oregon railroading in HO gauge operated by Digital Command Control with sound MHME is a forty year old club with 1200 sq. feet of model railroading. Admission $3 suggested donation. mthoodmodelengineers.org

62ND ANNUAL ALL SAINTS HOLIDAY BAZAAR – Saturday Nov. 11, 9 am – 4 pm at 3847 NE Glisan St. Over 40 local artisans and crafters showcasing amazing handmade goods for perfect holiday gifts. The Treasure Table is brimming with antiques and collectibles. Children can holiday shop with nickels and dimes in our kid-friendly shopping room. Homemade baked goods will be for sale and the Cafe offers fresh coffee, pastries and a full lunch menu. $1 raffle tickets – win many prizes. Contact the parish office for information and raffle tickets.There’s something for everyone. 503.232.4305 allsaintsportland.org.

17TH ANNUAL PRETTY KITTY HANDMADE HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR – November 11, from 10 am – 4 pm. House of Dreams No-kill Cat Shelter’s (HoD) popular, fun bazaar features handcrafted gifts for people and pets, many using recycled content. Cat-themed items too. There is a silent auction, raffle, Second Time Around gently-used holiday décor, home and garden items, photo booth, treats and baked goods – vegan too. All proceeds go directly to the care of the cats at House of Dreams – an all-volunteer non-profit organization. HoD provides shelter and care for abandoned and homeless cats, many of them seniors, with the goal of finding them permanent homes or providing them a lifetime home in our shelter. Family-friendly, free admission. Taborspace, 5441 SE Belmont St. See kittydreams.org.

GRACE BAPTIST CHURCH at 200 SE 76th Ave is hosting a community Christmas tree lighting on Saturday Dec 2, from 5 pm to 7 pm. The event will include the outdoor tree lighting, carol singing, hot chocolate and cookies and opportunity for children to visit with Santa.

PORTLAND SINGS! A Community sing-along in a casual, fun group-singing opportunity for anyone wanting more singing in their life. Sunday, November 19 from 1:30 – 3:30 pm at TaborSpace, 5441 SE Belmont St. Sing folk, pop, blues, country, Motown, soul, and anything else that strikes your fancy. For a free digital lyric book go to PortlandSings.com. Sliding scale $5-10.

THE 3RD ANNUAL PORTLAND FILL YOUR PANTRY will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 am – 3 pm at The Redd on Salmon St. This is a one-day community bulk buying event and is a great opportunity to meet and support your local farmers and ranchers. In advance of this event, you’ll be able to pre-order bulk quantities of storage items like locally grown winter squash, onions, garlic, cabbage, frozen pasture-raised meats, honey, beans, grains and much more. Stay tuned to FriendsofFamilyFarmers.org/FYP information and details on bulk pre-ordering.

HAWTHORNE DIABETES GROUP – Blood Sugar Testing: How to Test, When to Test, What the Numbers Mean – Thursday, November 17, 7 -8:30 pm, 2828 SE Stephens St. Discuss how and why to check your blood sugar. Learn to interpret the results and incorporate your readings into your lifestyle decisions. This includes what to do when the numbers are very high or very low. Find out the importance of removing the value judgment from the numbers; you are not “bad” if your numbers are high. Bring your meter and strips if you have them. If not, you can check your blood sugar during the session free of charge. This group will be led by Julia Hanfling, host of the Hawthorne Diabetes Group. $10 donation requested. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. RSVP through meetup.com/Hawthorne-Diabetes-Group or by contacting Julia Hanfling at julia@3peachesnutrition.com / 503.504.5050.

LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WORKSHOP, Sunday, November 12, 1 to 2:30 pm Community Energy Project, 2900 SE Stark Suite A. Attend this free workshop and learn how to prevent lead exposure in your home. Great for households with children or pregnant women, especially those living in homes built before 1978. Lead-Safe Home Projects Workshop. Sunday, November 12, 3 – 4:30 pm, Community Energy Project, 2900 SE Stark Suite A. Before any demo, scraping, sanding, or remodeling in pre-1978 housing, check out this class. Great for anyone who is looking to complete a small project that may involve exposure to lead paint, such as sanding down an old window frame, repurposing an older door with potential lead paint, or any other small construction project in an older home. DIY Weatherization Workshop, Thursday, November 16, Hinson Memorial Baptist Church 1137 SE 20th Ave. This free workshop teaches participants how to weatherize a flat attic. Topics covered include safety, air sealing, ventilation, installing insulation, and incentives to help cover the cost of your project. Learn more and register for the workshops at communityenergyproject.org or call 503.284.6827 x108

THE OREGON CELL PHONE LAW has been tightened up. If you need to use a phone or other electronic device in a vehicle, the new law requires that you: Park safely at the side of a street or in a parking spot, or use a hands-free or built-in device (only for people ages 18 or older), or be requesting medical help only if no one else in the vehicle can make the call. The penalties have also been changed for holding/using an electronic device. More details at: oregon.gov/ODOT/Safety/Pages.

RICHMOND GRAFFITI CLEAN UP Saturday, Nov 18 from 10 am – noon. We’re meeting on SE 26th in front of Cleveland High School. Thanks!