By Laura Smith

The proposed traffic diverters at SE 50th and Lincoln continue to be a concern of residents in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood. To bring more neighbors into the conversation, the MTNA is holding a community meeting about them on Thursday, November 2 from 7-8:30 pm at Warner Pacific’s Egtvedt Hall, Room 203.

Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) will be holding two open house events on the proposed traffic diverters, which are part of the Lincoln Neighborhood Greenway Project. The first one is on November 8 from 5-7 pm at St. Philip Neri Church (2408 SE 16th Ave.), and will be held in conjunction with TriMet who will be providing information about their Inner Division Transit Project. The second open house will be on December 5 from 6-7:30 pm at Atkinson Elementary School, 5800 SE Division St.

For more information, PBOT’s webpage for the Lincoln Neighborhood Greenway project and you can see their current project proposal, open house dates, times and locations, and take an online survey. Go to: portlandoregon.gov/transportation/75123

TaborSpace’s fundraiser to help save the historic Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church building will take place Saturday, November 18, from 5:30-9 pm. There will be live music, great food, games, prizes, auctions, raffles and more. To get more info and purchase tickets, visit taborspace.com/Nov 18.

Montavilla Food Co-op is getting very close to opening a storefront, but they need to grow their membership and raise more funds. One of their annual fundraising events is a craft sale, just in time for the holiday season. Wix Insurance, 8037 SE Stark St., is hosting the sale on Small Business Saturday, November 25 from 11 am-4 pm. For more info about Montavilla Food Co-op, go to montavilla.coop.

MTNA’s annual neighborhood cleanup will be a joint event with the North Tabor Neighborhood Association and will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018. More details will be made available as the date approaches – watch this space.

The next meeting of the MTNA will be Wednesday, November 15, at 7 pm at Mt Tabor Presbyterian Church at SE 54th and Belmont, with social time and homemade cookies starting 6:50 pm. For more information, visit mttaborpdx.org.