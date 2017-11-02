November 17th at 7:30 PM (doors open at 7 PM) The Portland Folkmusic Society presents the poly-folk band Sprygg at the Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 2828 SE Stephens St. in Portland. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $17 for PFS members and $10 for the 12 to 18 ages. Advance tickets can be purchased online at portlandfolkmusic.org/concerts.php.

Sprygg (pronounced sprig) is a group of musicians from Ireland, New Zealand and the United States. Their music reflects their roots and travels and will take the audience from the Balkans, to Ireland, New Zealand and then through the hills of Appalachia. Great musicians and a wide ranging program will provide an evening to be remembered.