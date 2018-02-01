President Andrea P. Cook, Ph.D. announced that Warner Pacific College will now have the designation as a University. This reflects a new era at Warner Pacific and it better encompasses the scope of the programs offered. “Our students and our faculty and staff have earned our place in this sphere and we know it’s where we belong,” she said.

She made another seldom heard announcement, that Warner Pacific is lowering their tuition by 24.4% in 2018. “We will welcome even more students who face barriers in achieving their dreams of a college degree,” said Dr. Cook. The college wants to provide educational access to all students, especially those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

The school is adding and/or expanding new educational departments over the next two years as well. They include: Criminal Justice, Sports Medicine, Master of Arts in Human Services, Medical Lab Science–RN-to-BSN, Digital Media and Communications, Population Health, Gerontology, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Information Science.

Warner Pacific University, 2219 SE 68th Ave., will continue to be a place where the outside community can gather too. For other information contact Warner Pacific College at 503.517.1020, warnerpacific.edu