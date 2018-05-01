• Paul Edward Sanchez and Andy Anderson perform songs and tall tales Saturday, May 12 at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. at 8 pm.

A native of California’s Ventura County, Sanchez is a nationally known songwriter whose five recordings have reached out and moved listeners for more than thirty years. His impressions of the hopes and struggles of people in the world around him are guided by a gentle, honest irony, an observant eye and a wry sense of humor.

Sanchez’ songs have been recorded and performed by a number of others, and he’s shared the stage with Ricky Skaggs, Lucinda Williams, and Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer. He’s performed at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, the Troubadour and Cafe Largo in LA, and the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas. See tinyurl.com/y7g7geu9.

Andy Anderson loves a good story and brings his song characters to life in vivid color, against a crisp, acoustic guitar background. AndyAndersonMusic.com

• Annie Sea and Erika Lundahl perform “Songs of Transformation & Resilience” Saturday, May 26. Sea sings socially-conscious soul anthems to energize and empower her audience. Seattle musician and activist Lundahl employs tapping guitar to create atmospheric musical spaces and her stories weave wisdom and words of women poets of past eras such as Sappho and Edna St. Vincent Millay, ErikaLundahl.com

Doors open at 7:30 pm and tickets are $15 for both shows, available through brownpapertickets.com or through Artichoke at 503.232.8845/artichokemusic.org