Jump on your motor-sickle and ride over to the Aladdin Theatre, Friday July 13 as Arlo Guthrie brings his Re: Generation Tour to town.

Guthrie attained international attention at age 19 with Alice’s Restaurant in 1967. The 18 minute and 20 second “Massacree”, a partially sung comic monologue opposing the war and the backward reasoning of authority, has become an anti-establishment anthem and an essential staple of Thanksgiving radio programming worldwide.

Guthrie’s father, the infamous and eternal Woody Guthrie, hoped one day to have enough kids to form a family band. He wanted to call it Generations.

Arlo’s offspring, Abe and Sarah Lee are making Woody’s dream come true accompanying Dad in music of the Guthrie Generations.

Doors are at 7 pm, show is at 8 pm and it’s for all ages.

Aladdin Theater is at 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. Boxoffice phone is 503.234.9694.

Tickets online at aladdin-theater.com.

You don’t need a pickle.