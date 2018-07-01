The Artist & Craftsman Supply’s Art Fair returns Sunday, July 22 celebrating the store’s second anniversary. SE businesses and local artists will be on site with their work in front of the store.

See Iwata’s airbrush demo with two airbrushes; Badge Bomb button making; Bullseye Glass’ glass activity; Manifestation’s artist open house; Splendorporium Gallery hosts a multi-media art show opening and antiques sale.

There’ll be food too. Sara’s Tamales will be available, along with The Lamp’s new menu, Rose City Coffee and other tasties. Peoples’ Coop will be tabling in front of the store.

Featured artists are Shanalee Shampton (shanaleehampton.com); Amber Arpin (deskgram.org/hexenbee); Kelsey Holland-Rayle (instagram.com/curiocosm); Eva Landis (pictured, evalandis.com) and Aermarket (also pictured, etsy.com/shop/aermarket).

The Artist & Craftsman Supply’s Art Fair festivities begin at noon, continuing until 5 pm at 3393 SE 21st Ave. 503.236.0099.

artistcraftsman.com