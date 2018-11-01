By Laura Smith

At the October meeting of the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association (MTNA), fiscal sponsorships through SE Uplift were renewed. The five sponsorships provide neighbors with opportunities to give tax deductible donations to different projects in the neighborhood: Thorburn Safety Project, Mt. Tabor Gateway, Emergency Preparedness, Mt. Tabor Park Reservoir Advocacy, and the General Account for MTNA. To donate, go to mttaborpdx.org/copy-2-of-connect-get-involved-2

Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church is fundraising for their five-year plan for repair and maintenance projects needed for the historic building that includes TaborSpace. Mark your calendars for their second Annual Fundraiser auction and gala to be held on November 3 from 6-9pm. For more info, go to taborspace.org.

MTNA is going to hold a Board Work Session on Saturday December 1 from 10 am to 2 pm at Warner Pacific University, Egdvedt Hall, Room 203. This will be an opportunity for the Board to reflect on our mission, what we’ve done well, what can be improved, and MTNA priorities for the future. Neighbors are welcome to attend and listen in on the conversation.

The next regular monthly MTNA meeting will be Wednesday, November 21, at 7 pm at Mt Tabor Presbyterian Church at SE 54th and Belmont, with social time and homemade cookies starting 6:50 pm. For more information, visit mttaborpdx.org.