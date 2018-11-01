By Matt Otis

Richmond Neighborhood Association held its monthly meeting Monday, October 8 at Waverly Heights Church at SE 33rd and SE Woodward St.

Susan Beal reported on the Diesel Town Hall event where a coalition of neighborhoods are uniting against diesel pollution in SE Portland.

To help with disaster preparedness, Richmond Ready is selling 55 gallon water barrels next Spring.

Bill Cunningham from the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented on the Better Housing by Design Project, a form-based approach to housing in our multi-family housing zones. Zoning code updates are one of the key tools used to create and shape the city.

From what the city looks like to who we embrace and who we push away, zoning code updates touch on many of the outcomes we care about most. We thank Bill for presenting the complex information in a straightforward manner.

Oregon State Senator Kathleen Taylor discussed key issues she’s working on that affect our community. Topics included upping the minimum wage, increasing sick leave, creating equal pay laws, and figuring out how to change our revenue structure at the state level to better fund education. Senator Taylor guided us through the key issues and provided in depth responses to questions from our neighbors.

A key focus of the meeting was the Moving Forward Workshop, where neighbors worked together in small teams to discuss what they want their neighborhood association to focus on. There was a lot of positive energy, thoughtful discussion, and great new ideas, which the neighborhood association will use to focus our efforts in upcoming months.

Finally after ongoing issues of poor treatment and abrasive attitudes by some board members and neighbors, the Women of the RNA Board presented their ‘Safe Space & Good Faith Agreement’. They requested that all board members agree to and follow these guidelines for all future events, as we look to create a more cooperative and inclusive organization.

The next RNA meeting will be Monday, November 12 at Waverly Heights Congregational Church in the church basement, 3300 SE Woodward St., from 7-9 pm, enter from the east-side door. The website is richmondpdx.org