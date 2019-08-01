By Tina Kimmey

Summer is upon us and going fast. Mark your calendar September 8 for the 10th Annual Harvest Festival in South Tabor. If you or someone you know wants to perform at the family friendly community gathering, would like to sell their wares, or just volunteer please contact harvest@southtabor.org. We are looking for local folks to participate and show off their talents. There will be free fresh pressed cider (as always), a seed, plant, and veggie swap, grilled corn on the cob ($1 an ear), and a raffle with prizes from local businesses. Stop by 12-4 pm to enjoy entertainment and meet neighbors.

In July we made several appointments to fill vacancies and chair committees: Wren Shiffler as the Events Committee Chair, John Carr as Land Use Chair, Nathaniel Canfield as the Representative to the SE Uplift Land Use and Transportation Committee, and Ben Chatterton as the Bylaws Committee Chair. Thank you to everyone that is stepping into important neighborhood roles. If you have an interest in joining a committee, contact info@southtabor.org for information.

We discussed proposed changes to the City Code that currently governs neighborhood associations. Join us for continued discussion on the topic this month. South Tabor Land Use Committee meets August 13 and the Neighborhood’s next General meeting is held August 15. Come one, come all.

All meetings are held at Trinity Fellowship, 2700 SE 67th Ave from 7-8:30 pm. Enter on the east from the rear parking lot. For more information go to southtabor.org or send questions to info@southtabor.org. Don’t forget to stay hydrated on the hot summer days.