HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE is presented live in concert conducted by Justin Freer. Fight a dragon, swim with merpeople, and find out who put Harry’s name in the Goblet of Fire. For the first time, audiences can rediscover the magic of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire while the Oregon Symphony performs Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score. These tickets will go quickly. Friday and Saturday, February 28 and 29, 7:30 pm plus Saturday, Sunday matinees February 29 and March 1 at 2 pm.