2020 Census

You’ve likely received one (or more) reminders in the mail to complete the 2020 Census. The Census occurs just once each decade and the information gathered will determine congressional representation, inform federal funding and provide date that will impact communities for the next decade.

You are encouraged to respond as soon as you can online, by phone or by email. Additional information about the Census available at 2020census.gov.

May Primary

Oregon is one of three states that conduct elections completely by mail. Voter pamphlets for the upcoming May 19 Primary Election should have arrived in your mailbox already.

The League of Women Voters is also offering an online voters’ guide and a video voter’s guide on their website, vote411.org.

The ballots with prepaid postage, were mailed out the last week of April. Ensure your voice is heard by completing the ballot as soon as possible, noting that May 14 is the last day to safely return your ballot by mail.