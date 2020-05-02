The City of Portland is currently seeking public input on developing proposals to strengthen tree preservation during development activities.

The first unified Tree Code was adopted in 2011 and went into effect in 2015. In 2019, public concern about the removal of large trees led to recommendations by the Planning and Sustainability Commission and the Urban Forestry Commission to further strengthen tree preservation.

Public input is needed on the recommendation for the removal of the industrial and commercial zone exemptions for private trees and trees on city-owned sites.

In addition, the Urban Forestry Commission recommends decreasing the key threshold for removal of larger trees on private property from 36 inches to 20 inches.

Feedback is being accepted now through May 15. See portlandoregon.gov/bds/80501 for additional details and a link to the survey to provide feedback.