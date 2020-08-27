For the first time in seven years, Montavilla Jazz did not host a late summer neighborhood jazz festival. Instead, the group celebrated Portland jazz by hosting two live-streamed concerts as a fundraiser for future programs and projects. It is shifting to new projects and expanding educational programming in 2021.

In each of the past six summers, Montavilla Jazz Festival has featured established and emerging local jazz artists and with each successful event, the group has grown. Its mission is to support local artists and build an audience for jazz. The group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and you can donate to their programs at montavillajazz.org.

Mt. Hood Jazz Festival has begun an online livestream program as well and the public is invited to their concert series this month.

• Friday, September 11, 6-7 pm featuring Marilyn Keller and the Augustana Jazz Quartet, with Ron Steen, drums; Kevin Deitz, bass, and George Mitchell, piano.

• Friday, September 18, 6-7 pm. MHCC Faculty Jazz Quintet, with Dan Davey, piano; John Nastos, sax; Ryan Meagher, guitar; Tim Gilson, bass and Tim Rap, drums.

See mhcc.edu/jazzfestival or facebook.com/MtHoodJazzFestival for more information.