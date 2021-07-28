Sidestreet’s August: Wilson and Dunst

August at Sidestreet Arts features new ceramics from Chayo Wilson and Mark Dunst’s acrylic paintings, August 4-29 at 140 SE 28th Ave.
Wilson calls her series Rising Up, her response to the pandemic. The piece at the top is Dragon Bowl. Building vessels and plates from clay, she presses grooved stamps into the surface, applying blue and white patterned decals. Her glazes and multiple kiln firings bring each new vessel to life. “The dancer in me is a muse that calls me to go with the flow,” she says.
Dunst’s latest paintings are improvisational conversations in line and color. Of the painting to the right, Explicit or Implicit, Dunst says “It’s an open-ended space of improvisation; a shared space between self and other.”
The show opens Wednesday, August 4, noon-5 pm. First Friday Artwalk is August 6, 5-7 pm and the monthly Online Artist Talk is Sunday, August 15 at noon. Online links at SideSreetArts.com.