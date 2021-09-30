In Mulieribus Celebrates Pauline Garcia-Viardot

In Mulieribus (Latin for “among women”), a seasoned, female vocal ensemble dedicated to strengthening community through the art of music, specializes in works written before 1750 and champions new repertoire by female composers for women’s voices.
The group’s new presentation is Pauline Garcia-Viardot: Diva, Muse, And Composer Of Genius, presented live at The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave, Sunday, October 17, 2:30 pm.
The concert celebrates the 200th birth anniversary of García-Viardot, one of the most renowned musical figures of 19th century Europe. Born in 1821 into one of Europe’s most illustrious singing families, her father was Spanish tenor Manuel Garcia, her sister the mezzo-soprano Maria Malibran.
A gifted pianist who played duets with Chopin and counted Liszt among her friends and later, a diva of the opera stage, Berlioz composed for her and Clara Schumann declared her “The greatest woman of genius I have ever known.”
Joined by guest pianist Susan McDaniel, the group will perform a diverse array from Viardot’s prolific oeuvre in several languages and styles, featuring both solos and ensembles from her art song collections and operas. Concert highlights will be streamed online, Friday, October 22, 7 pm.
See inmulieribus.org for tickets and more info.
Image of Pauline Garcia-Viardot