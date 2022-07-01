Summer Concert Series

Leach Botanical Garden invites families to come out every Friday in July for their Children’s Music Series for kid-focused live music. Different artists will perform in the Far Meadow, 11 am-12 pm, with gates to the garden opening at 10 am.
The series begins with Jessa Campbell & The Saplings July 1, Mr. Ben July 8, Kelli Welli July 15, Tallulah’s Daddy July 22 and finishes with Mo Phillips July 29. The concert music is geared toward toddler-aged children, but kids of all ages are always welcome.
Picnicking is allowed on event days in the Dino Meadow and Far Meadow (the grassy fields in the upper garden closest to the entrance). Attendees are invited to wander and explore the garden after the concert.
So get your tickets, then grab the kiddos, their costumes and a picnic lunch for a rocking good time. Tickets ($5 for non-members 3+/free for members and kids 2 and under) at leachgarden.org/events-and-classes/kids-concert-series.
Follow the Garden on Instagram (instagram.com/leachgardenevents) for ticket giveaway opportunities.