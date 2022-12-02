Art Walk Call for Artists

The 16th annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk takes place Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, 2023. The juried event showcases artists living in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood, a limited number of guest artists and promotes high-quality visual art in a variety of media.
The Walk is currently accepting applications from artists who wish to participate in the event. Saturday, December 31 is the deadline to submit applications, images and fee for jurying at early bird pricing ($60). After that, the regular application fee ($75) applies through the final deadline, Tuesday, January 10. Applicants will be notified via email January 31 and those that are not selected will be refunded their application fee, less a $30 non-refundable jury fee.
All art must be original, visual (no performance) and of high quality. Reproductions of the artist’s own work is allowed. All items for display and sale must be made by the artists. As part of the application process, artists will submit three images of the strongest work they intend to show during the Walk.
Artists must exhibit within the neighborhood boundary (E Burnside St. south to SE Division St. and SE 49th Ave east to SE 76th Ave.). At least 75 percent of the selected artists will be located in this area. A limited number of additional artists, residing outside of the neighborhood but within Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Clark counties, will be allowed to participate, dependent on available hosts in the neighborhood.
Visit mttaborartwalk.com for additional submission details, artist responsibilities and more.