Join the annual Shamrock Cruise aboard the Portland Spirit for a three-hour cruise on the Willamette with the music and dance of Ireland Sunday, March 12. Each deck will have live entertainment–music, dance, ceili and room to do your own jiggity. Performers include Crumac with Tom Creegan, Dale Russ, Cary Novotny; Dreos with Eliot Grasso, Brandon Vance and Glen Waddell with Irish dancers roaming each level. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
The Portland Spirit is docked at 110 SE Caruthers St. and will begin boarding at 2 pm for the 2:30 pm cruise. The first level of the ship is ADA accessible; call the Spirit to arrange. A private parking lot is available at no additional cost, available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are $42 online (at tickettomato.com/event/7897), $50 at the door. Children’s tickets ($15 and up) may be added on.