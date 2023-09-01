The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is currently working on two neighborhood greenways that go through SE neighborhoods. The 70s Neighborhood Greenway is a new route between NE Sacramento and SE Flavel streets around the 70s avenues. Construction on the project is currently underway, continuing for the rest of the year, and will provide enhanced crossing treatments such as curb extensions, islands, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, cycle tracks and multi-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists.
One of the key project elements is a major crossing improvement at SE 78th Ave. and SE Foster Blvd. The improvement will include two-way cycle track connection, curb extensions, new median islands and high-visibility crosswalk markings. The $4.5 million project was funded by both federal funds and System Development Charges, one-time fees paid by developers when they build something new that covers part of the cost of our transportation system.
The 60s Neighborhood Greenway is a north-south greenway that will connect destinations in South Tabor, Mt. Scott-Arletta and Foster-Powell neighborhoods and establish low-stress neighborhood streets that are great places to walk, roll, bike and play. The project is currently in the design phase with construction planned for this fall.
Features to be included are speed bumps and wayfinding signage; painted sharrows; improved visibility as needed at intersections by pulling on-street parking back from corners; and signage and striping improvements at certain intersections. Traffic diversion is not planned on this greenway due to low vehicle volumes. The project is paid for by Fixing Our Streets, Portland’s gas tax and heavy vehicle use tax.
Two Neighborhood Greenway Projects Underway in SE
