When, Why and How to Write a Review

By Dale Dixon, Chief Innovation Officer BBB Great West + Pacific
Ever read a review before buying something? Of course you have. A simple Google search will tell you that anywhere from 95-99.9 percent of customers read reviews before buying products or services online (odds are strong you’re among them). But here’s the real question: When is the last time you wrote a review?
Writing a review is a simple act that leads to better shopping experiences and helps good businesses succeed. So, why, how and when should you do it?
Think selfishly when considering writing a review. If you write a great review, it could help a business you love or depend on stay in business. You’re not just paying it forward, you’re rewarding yourself. For positive experiences, you might express gratitude or thanks, and for underwhelming experiences, you might share thoughts that could lead to change. In the end, your thoughts help build a company’s online reputation. With all that said, there are some dos and don’ts.
Do write a review to help others make an informed decision about a product or service. Outline your experience authentically and constructively. If there were issues with your purchase, use the review as a chance to educate other consumers, but also alert the business to what they can do.
Don’t write a review to get revenge on a business. Unfortunately, reviews can be treated as a public forum to unload on businesses that’ve fallen short. Despite how they’ve failed with their products or services, there are better ways to handle the situation. Complaint processes such as the one practiced at BBB shine a light on issues in a way that productively encourages change.
For service-related businesses, consider writing a review shortly after your experience. You want the interaction to be fresh in your mind so you can report it truthfully and accurately. A speedy review also lets business owners know sooner if there are issues to address.
For product-related reviews, consider writing a review after you’ve had time to try the product. If it’s not satisfying your need, reach out to the business to see if they can offer any education or insights that could enhance your experience with the product.
In either case, a review should be written when you’ve had a chance to weigh your complete experience with a product or service professional.
Taking the plunge to write a review doesn’t have to be overcomplicated. Remember, your thoughts could help others just like you, make a business owner or employee’s day, or influence the way a business operates. Here are some ideas on how to approach your review.
Share your honest take. Whether you’ve had a positive or negative experience, be genuine as you share the pros and/or cons.
Provide context for your review. What were the circumstances of your experience? If there are any variables to consider that provide a more balanced opinion, include them.
Get specific with your review. If there’s a relevant date or product number, mention it. This can help businesses and consumers know the specifics.
Take care with how personal you get. If someone stepped up for you, give them a shout out. Conversely, avoid singling out someone with negative feedback, stay focused on the company.
Be respectful and constructive. Remember, there’s another person–perhaps many–that will be reading your review. If you’ve got criticisms to share, offer them up in a solution-oriented way.
Finally, remember that BBB reviews go through a verification process. And with every review, businesses are encouraged to respond, which gives a more balanced picture of the experience. Not every review platform does this–some third-party sites will accept only positive reviews or even fake reviews. When you read or write a BBB review, you can feel confident that it’s hosted on a platform committed to authenticity and responsiveness. If you have a marketplace experience to share, we’d love to hear about it at bbb.org/leave-a-review.