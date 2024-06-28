Montavilla Pool to Reopen Later This Month

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) has announced that they expect to reopen Montavilla Pool on or before Monday, July 22 following mandatory maintenance. The pool’s closure occurred due to a planned upgrade to the pool’s plumbing that required a more complex solution to achieve federal compliance. The work required fabricating and installing a new pool drain cover to meet Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act requirements. It also involved accessing the plumbing and drainage system through the pool’s concrete bottom with an excavator and other heavy machinery.
Since last summer PP&R aquatic maintenance staff have been unable to access Montavilla Pool due to an ongoing independent safety review. Once PP&R maintenance staff could access Montavilla Pool for summer 2024 preparations, they determined that the federally mandated plumbing and drain cover work would take additional time.
“Portlanders’ swim safety is paramount,” said PP&R Director Adena Long. “We appreciate swimmers’ and families’ patience and understanding alongside the diligent work of our maintenance teams as we adjust our reopening plans to prioritize swim safety for all. PP&R will continue to focus on keeping swimmers safe while improving swim literacy, through infrastructure upgrades, training improvements, equipment acquisition, public education and the expansion of our Schools to Pools program.”
The city’s six other outdoor public pools opened for the summer at the end of June. For summer swimming schedules, visit the PP&R Aquatics website, portland.gov/parks/recreation/pools.
Montavilla Pool Open Swim. Photo by PP&R.